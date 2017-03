Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 ss/xi/xir factory race ski history/details. #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2012 Location Oregon Age 29 Posts 269 750 ss/xi/xir factory race ski history/details. Im a big fan of the ss hull, im just really curious about the factory race skis that were made. Any and all info and pictures you may have! What was changed vs the stock skis that were sold to the public etc. 96 750ss- Custom paint, 750bp bottom end, 800sxr top end, ada girtle head, sxr carbs/intake, tau ceti flame arrestors, tbm charging flywheel, advent, coffman rocket pipe, jd scoop grate, jd ride plate, modified steering,

JW porting work, blackjack i40 carbs. With lots more bs mods.



97 xp- parting out/open to trades



93 750ss- hull Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules