  Today, 03:35 PM #1
    xjetrider
    Jan 2002
    Hugo, MN
    270

    Factory Pipe for 720 XP/SPX

    Used Factory Pipe for 720 XP/SPX. I bought this about 4 years ago for a project and never used it. I had the chamber ceramic coated which cost me $100. Looking to get $250 plus shipping.
  Today, 03:45 PM #2
    Lakeside8
    Lakeside8 is online now
    Aug 2013
    celina ohio
    194

    Re: Factory Pipe for 720 XP/SPX

    Thing looks nice

    Sent from my SM-G930V using Tapatalk
