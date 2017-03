Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: little help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 36 Posts 27 little help https://forums.craigslist.org/?ID=279509268



I have a issue with flagmiester.... its self explanatory



Was hoping a few people could reply in this thread on craigslist about how self appointed craigslist hall monitor is is very misinformed. My posts are under stick2ebay, thought it would be cool to watch the thread fill up with posts . Thanks if u atleast even consider it. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2012 Location Dallas TX Age 36 Posts 27 Re: little help tmp_3769-Screenshot_20170305-1141391422067268.png

tmp_3769-Screenshot_20170305-114234-505904966.png

tmp_3769-Screenshot_20170305-114302-1444518659.png

tmp_3769-Screenshot_20170305-114326-2147446783.png

tmp_3769-Screenshot_20170305-1144441981935123.png

tmp_3769-Screenshot_20170305-114603-1564238743.png



Am i wrong, or is the flaggmiester a crossing guard that wanted to be a police chief Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules