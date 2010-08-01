Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Custom Tuning, Spark, 260, 215, etc. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Apr 2010 Location Augusta,Ga Posts 141 Custom Tuning, Spark, 260, 215, etc. Shoot me a message if you are in need of race tunes, I have guys all over dominating the race classes with my spark tunes. I have some really strong tunes for 260 skis, serious power out of stock skis without pushing valve train limits. And full race tunes for modded engines. Custom rev limiters, etc.



Spark - $200 (add $25 for 60hp model)

All 260hp models $300

All 215hp bosch ECU models $250

130hp to 155+hp models $150

Sport mode unlock on spark (upgrade 60hp to 90hp) $135



Probably the only one tuning with an actual dyno. Ive seen the other BIG NAME wack tunes, and there is no possible way they have EVER been close to a dyno.



Will post dyno comparisons in the next few weeks. Will also be posting several tuned race engines for sale as well as they are finished up on the dyno.



SeadooKeys.com for direct contact in case you dont catch me on here. PiratePowerSports on ebay - 100% pos feedback SeaDooKeys.com Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules