Anyone near Stuart FL willing to go pick up a ski for me for some $$??
I was hoping someone could haul a ski from Stuart FL back to Sarasota for me for $200
Thanks
Re: Anyone near Stuart FL willing to go pick up a ski for me for some $$??
I have a boat to look at in ftm, stuart is about 50 miles up from here, and sarasota is straight across. Ftm is then due south, so I might be able to help. When were you looking to do this?
Re: Anyone near Stuart FL willing to go pick up a ski for me for some $$??
Whenever it's convenient for the driver. It's fine if it has to sit or wait or whatever, I don't need it right away, the guy just won't take paypal and wants cash.
edit: meaning if you can keep it at your place to save time if you don't mind I can come pick it up then if you don't feel like making the drop to srq. I just gotta let my old man know to expect a delivery... I'm sure he is gonna be real happy about it lol
Last edited by StuRat; Today at 03:52 PM.
