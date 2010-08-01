pxctoday

  Today, 01:37 PM #1
    StuRat
    StuRat is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Waaaaaaaaa!shington
    Age
    27
    Posts
    171

    Anyone near Stuart FL willing to go pick up a ski for me for some $$??

    I was hoping someone could haul a ski from Stuart FL back to Sarasota for me for $200


    Thanks
  Today, 03:29 PM #2
    kcr357
    kcr357 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home kcr357's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    The flakka capitol of Florida
    Age
    35
    Posts
    3,721

    Re: Anyone near Stuart FL willing to go pick up a ski for me for some $$??

    I have a boat to look at in ftm, stuart is about 50 miles up from here, and sarasota is straight across. Ftm is then due south, so I might be able to help. When were you looking to do this?
    How many gerbils could a gerbil jammer jam if a gerbil jammer could jam gerbils?


    "You build cheater motor's & still get smoked !!!!"
    "Its not your fault. You just don't understand what you're talking about. "
  Today, 03:51 PM #3
    StuRat
    StuRat is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Waaaaaaaaa!shington
    Age
    27
    Posts
    171

    Re: Anyone near Stuart FL willing to go pick up a ski for me for some $$??

    Whenever it's convenient for the driver. It's fine if it has to sit or wait or whatever, I don't need it right away, the guy just won't take paypal and wants cash.


    edit: meaning if you can keep it at your place to save time if you don't mind I can come pick it up then if you don't feel like making the drop to srq. I just gotta let my old man know to expect a delivery... I'm sure he is gonna be real happy about it lol
