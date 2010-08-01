pxctoday

  Today, 01:35 PM
    proformanceccyele
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    nj
    2000 GP1200R complete running motor

    2000 GP1200R complete running motor with Exaust. E-box & carbs that need rebuilding. 120lbs compression all 3 cylinders. I have a video of it running before I took out that can send if needed. $1000.00 + shipping and feesIMG_4484.JPGIMG_4498.JPGIMG_4497.JPGIMG_4496.JPGIMG_4495.JPGIMG_4493.JPGIMG_4489.JPGIMG_4487.JPGIMG_4484.JPGIMG_4498.JPGIMG_4497.JPGIMG_4496.JPGIMG_4495.JPGIMG_4493.JPGIMG_4489.JPGIMG_4487.JPG[ATTACH]undefined[/ATTACH]
