|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
2000 GP1200R complete running motor
2000 GP1200R complete running motor with Exaust. E-box & carbs that need rebuilding. 120lbs compression all 3 cylinders. I have a video of it running before I took out that can send if needed. $1000.00 + shipping and feesIMG_4484.JPGIMG_4498.JPGIMG_4497.JPGIMG_4496.JPGIMG_4495.JPGIMG_4493.JPGIMG_4489.JPGIMG_4487.JPGIMG_4484.JPGIMG_4498.JPGIMG_4497.JPGIMG_4496.JPGIMG_4495.JPGIMG_4493.JPGIMG_4489.JPGIMG_4487.JPG[ATTACH]undefined[/ATTACH]
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules