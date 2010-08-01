pxctoday

  Today, 01:35 PM
    stixx925
    stixx925 is online now
    resident guru
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    San fran bay area, ca
    Age
    36
    Posts
    1,135

    Has it been asked? How to become a pwc/boat mechanic

    Hi I'm currently 36 y/o and I been working retail a 3rd of my life. and quite frankly I'm sick of it, any one that has worked it knows what I'm talking about. I'm looking to get a new home like 15 min from Lake Folsom, CA. And I got to thinking, "Hey I been working on my skies for 8+ years paint, countless mods, some fiberglass, and lots of wrenching in general. Just what if.....?" I'm all self thought through Trial and error and these forums. And I do Enjoy doing it... then is being rewarded with a fun slick looking toy to show off with.

    I would like to become a PWC/boat mechanic, self employed eventually. I have no training at all, just experience from doing it as a hobby. I feel this would be a great time to start considering this career do to location and my hobby.

    Where do I start this late in life?
    I'm to old to join the USCG or Navy so that option is probably out.
