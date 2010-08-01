Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Has it been asked? How to become a pwc/boat mechanic #1 resident guru Join Date Sep 2008 Location San fran bay area, ca Age 36 Posts 1,135 Has it been asked? How to become a pwc/boat mechanic Hi I'm currently 36 y/o and I been working retail a 3rd of my life. and quite frankly I'm sick of it, any one that has worked it knows what I'm talking about. I'm looking to get a new home like 15 min from Lake Folsom, CA. And I got to thinking, "Hey I been working on my skies for 8+ years paint, countless mods, some fiberglass, and lots of wrenching in general. Just what if.....?" I'm all self thought through Trial and error and these forums. And I do Enjoy doing it... then is being rewarded with a fun slick looking toy to show off with.



I would like to become a PWC/boat mechanic, self employed eventually. I have no training at all, just experience from doing it as a hobby. I feel this would be a great time to start considering this career do to location and my hobby.



Where do I start this late in life?

I'm to old to join the USCG or Navy so that option is probably out. Last edited by stixx925; Today at 01:36 PM . 90' 550SX "Shaved head, .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, SBN 44, Kerker exhaust, Mariner waterbox, WestCoast OS Gas Tank, extended ride plate,(440 pump) 16deg SS Skat imp."

WIP - 83' JS550 " .5mm+ Wiseco pistons, WestCoast: Head, rc520 reed cyl, 7 Ring Exhaust, Ext Ride plate, Ex Manifold, 2x Velocity stack, waterbox, Westcoast Dual 38 intake, Dual SBN 38s, 550 pump and a 16.5 degree SS Skat imp. Lightend flywheel"

97' Tigershark Monte Carlo 1000 fresh top end.

Looking for a Complete 550sx pump Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Scorn800 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is On Forum Rules