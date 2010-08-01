pxctoday

  Today, 01:30 PM #1
    ericmorrill
    M6x1.0 incerts for batt box+tie downs? Anybody use them ?questions

    Allways need to pull my batterbox and gas tank strap hold downs to pull my gas tank out with my current setup. Fiberglass holes getting soft I find myself getting longer screws every couple years. My question is does anybody glass in like m6x1.0 incert to make a more solid connection? Have seen them on eBay but there like $30 ten pack hate to burn 30 bones for something I can't use thanks in advance!
  Today, 01:48 PM #2
    JonnyX2
    Re: M6x1.0 incerts for batt box+tie downs? Anybody use them ?questions

    I have some m6 inserts do you have a pic of the type you are looking at?
    .......
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 02:08 PM #3
    ericmorrill
    Re: M6x1.0 incerts for batt box+tie downs? Anybody use them ?questions

    IMG_1764.PNGi think these would bond the best with my west systems epoxy
