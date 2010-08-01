|
|
resident guru
M6x1.0 incerts for batt box+tie downs? Anybody use them ?questions
Allways need to pull my batterbox and gas tank strap hold downs to pull my gas tank out with my current setup. Fiberglass holes getting soft I find myself getting longer screws every couple years. My question is does anybody glass in like m6x1.0 incert to make a more solid connection? Have seen them on eBay but there like $30 ten pack hate to burn 30 bones for something I can't use thanks in advance!
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: M6x1.0 incerts for batt box+tie downs? Anybody use them ?questions
I have some m6 inserts do you have a pic of the type you are looking at?
resident guru
Re: M6x1.0 incerts for batt box+tie downs? Anybody use them ?questions
IMG_1764.PNGi think these would bond the best with my west systems epoxy
