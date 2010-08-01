Wishing it was summer & we could go camping. If I was going, I'd probably want to bring the boat & the jetski. Both would live on the water for days or weeks at a time. A couple of the camping areas we go to have nice docks but no sandy beaches. I'm thinking about using an inflatable boat for both moorage & towing the jetski. I'd start by modifying the transom & installing a couple of bunks, I think it would hold & protect the jetski nicely.

311663789851_1.jpg