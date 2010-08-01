Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Moorage & towing a standup on the water #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 117 Moorage & towing a standup on the water Wishing it was summer & we could go camping. If I was going, I'd probably want to bring the boat & the jetski. Both would live on the water for days or weeks at a time. A couple of the camping areas we go to have nice docks but no sandy beaches. I'm thinking about using an inflatable boat for both moorage & towing the jetski. I'd start by modifying the transom & installing a couple of bunks, I think it would hold & protect the jetski nicely.



311663789851_1.jpg

Bill



