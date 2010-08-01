Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Honda F12x #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location utah Posts 11 WTB Honda F12x Does anyone have a 2003-2006 Honda Aquatrax for sale? I am located in salt lake city, Utah but willing to drive to AZ, Co, NV, or ID. I would like to see a ski under or around 150 hours that is a fresh water ski in good condition. please call/text/PM me or respond to this thread



Thanks Jason

