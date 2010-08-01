Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1100 in everything??? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 181 1100 in everything??? Why does everyone want to throw a 1100 in anything that floats? Sxr, HX, B1, and even the XIR okay I get it. A JS 300sx with an 1100 engine is a waste of time and likely a complete hack of a good ski. Most of these projects end up parted or junked anyway. Get real people. Why not just ride the ski and have a ball? Please stop wasting good skis on hopeless projects! Maybe I can cram a blown big block on alcohol into my 550 what do you guys think? Does anyone make a coupler for this conversion? Cash waiting thanks... Last edited by x2crew; Today at 01:19 AM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2017 Location Missouri Age 30 Posts 16 Re: 1100 in everything??? Why so sour? #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 777 Re: 1100 in everything??? If everyone had your attitude we'd still be driving around in model T's. Why not just drive the car and have a ball?



Maybe lay off the cough syrup a bit. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules