  Today, 01:17 AM #1
    x2crew
    1100 in everything???

    Why does everyone want to throw a 1100 in anything that floats? Sxr, HX, B1, and even the XIR okay I get it. A JS 300sx with an 1100 engine is a waste of time and likely a complete hack of a good ski. Most of these projects end up parted or junked anyway. Get real people. Why not just ride the ski and have a ball? Please stop wasting good skis on hopeless projects! Maybe I can cram a blown big block on alcohol into my 550 what do you guys think? Does anyone make a coupler for this conversion? Cash waiting thanks...
  Today, 01:49 AM #2
    digital sol
    Re: 1100 in everything???

    Why so sour?
  Today, 02:04 AM #3
    Alter Ego Trip
    Re: 1100 in everything???

    If everyone had your attitude we'd still be driving around in model T's. Why not just drive the car and have a ball?

    Maybe lay off the cough syrup a bit.
