  Today, 12:50 AM #1
    Alldopezz
    Alldopezz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Alldopezz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Encinitas
    Age
    19
    Posts
    12

    Js550/750 conversion

    Hi everyone, after lagging all winter on my conversion ski, im finally starting. I have a 1985 js550 and a 750 small pin single carb. I just got my conversion plate in from rahaas products, also got full 650sx ehaust and 750sx throttle cable.


    Sent from my SM-N910P using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:31 AM #2
    Pstroud38
    Pstroud38 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Pstroud38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    79

    Re: Js550/750 conversion

    You keeping that fuel tank?


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:34 AM #3
    Alldopezz
    Alldopezz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Alldopezz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Encinitas
    Age
    19
    Posts
    12

    Re: Js550/750 conversion

    Ya, i just run it half full to keep the noes waight down

    Sent from my SM-N910P using Tapatalk
  Today, 01:57 AM #4
    rhugo21
    rhugo21 is offline
    Top Dog rhugo21's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Chicago IL
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,731

    Js550/750 conversion

    What's the plan with the old motor and pipe? I tried to buy this ski over the winter


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 02:02 AM #5
    Pstroud38
    Pstroud38 is offline
    PWCToday Regular Pstroud38's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2016
    Location
    Lake Elsinore California
    Age
    23
    Posts
    79

    Re: Js550/750 conversion

    If you wanna keep weight down I have a stock fuel tank I'd be happy to send you with some monies for that big beautiful tank


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 02:11 AM #6
    Alldopezz
    Alldopezz is offline
    PWCToday Newbie Alldopezz's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Encinitas
    Age
    19
    Posts
    12

    Re: Js550/750 conversion

    550 motor and pipe im giving to my friend, and i like the tank and im going to keep it.

    Sent from my SM-N910P using Tapatalk
