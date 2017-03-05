|
Re: Js550/750 conversion
You keeping that fuel tank?
Re: Js550/750 conversion
Ya, i just run it half full to keep the noes waight down
Js550/750 conversion
What's the plan with the old motor and pipe? I tried to buy this ski over the winter
Re: Js550/750 conversion
If you wanna keep weight down I have a stock fuel tank I'd be happy to send you with some monies for that big beautiful tank
Re: Js550/750 conversion
550 motor and pipe im giving to my friend, and i like the tank and im going to keep it.
