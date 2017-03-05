Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Js550/750 conversion #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Encinitas Age 19 Posts 12 Js550/750 conversion Hi everyone, after lagging all winter on my conversion ski, im finally starting. I have a 1985 js550 and a 750 small pin single carb. I just got my conversion plate in from rahaas products, also got full 650sx ehaust and 750sx throttle cable.





#2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 79 Re: Js550/750 conversion You keeping that fuel tank?





#3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Encinitas Age 19 Posts 12 Re: Js550/750 conversion Ya, i just run it half full to keep the noes waight down



#4 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2010 Location Chicago IL Age 25 Posts 1,731 Js550/750 conversion What's the plan with the old motor and pipe? I tried to buy this ski over the winter





Last edited by rhugo21; Today at 01:57 AM .

Midwest Wave Warriors

2014 Superjet



Midwest Wave Warriors





#5 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2016 Location Lake Elsinore California Age 23 Posts 79 Re: Js550/750 conversion If you wanna keep weight down I have a stock fuel tank I'd be happy to send you with some monies for that big beautiful tank





#6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Encinitas Age 19 Posts 12 Re: Js550/750 conversion 550 motor and pipe im giving to my friend, and i like the tank and im going to keep it.



