Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Ultra 150 battery/starter problem #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location NC Posts 1 Ultra 150 battery/starter problem Hey, I'm Marshall





i have a 2000 ultra 150. Struggling to fix starting issue. Changed battery and relay. Now I'd like to try cables, where is the best place to buy battery cables for an old ski like that? I have to pull engine for starter I assume. But cables are worth a try, right? Just slow or clicks. Runs fine when it runs. Thing is on a floating dock, not sure I'll get it started again. Hate towing it.



Any advice. Hard to get it to turn over. Hoping it's not a starter.

