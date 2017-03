Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 650 to 1100 question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2012 Location Connecticut Age 24 Posts 94 650 to 1100 question Will an 1100 Kawi motor for in 650 hull? I'm sure it won't be easy but I want to do it but I don't want to buy it just to have it never work. I work with metal and have all the machines to make whatever has to be made. Anyone ever done it? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 181 Re: 650 to 1100 question Why waste your time? Just ride the 650 and have fun. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

