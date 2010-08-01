Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 sea doo xp wot issue? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2016 Location washington, ct Age 32 Posts 4 98 sea doo xp wot issue? Hey everyone today i followed up with a comment to my INTRO post in the newbie section to bump the below post to the top to see if it would get any attention. Below i have pasted my exact post with all of the info and my question. Hopefully this will get some response and input. Thank you in advance.











I know forums have rules and regulations, steps, and procedures to be followed or no help will be given LOL. So ill do my best to intro myself and include my first question. Haha.



My name is Jeff I am 32 years old from Washington, CT I am a Firefighter/EMT. I grew up on Candlewood lake in New Milford, CT. CTs largest lake. I have had jet skis and boats of all sorts over the years. 7 years ago I had my first child and then a few years later my second.. slowly the toys went away. The fast cars, the stunt bikes, snowmobiles, jet skis, quads. you name it little by little I had none! So..... about a month ago I decided to pick up a lil fun..... I got a 97 sea doo xp. It has allot of aftermarket stuff to which i have no went threw and made a detailed list of yet. But it has full exhaust, carb work, open air filters, after market bilge set up. Dirt bike hand bars fwd controls, prop, intake grate, steering blades, seat cover, and more....the thing is in excellent shape! I figured it would be a great toy that the kids can also grow into using with me.



So.... it runs great, sounds really nice, and is pretty quick. After going threw it and getting it up to snuff, cleaning engine bay, trimmed back the spark plug wires, new plugs, new oil, new gas, cleaned all filters, took carbs apart cleaned and readjusted those.... took the raves out cleaned them all nice nice... it was time to take it out for its first run.



1st run:

started just fine... cruised around the dock for while to make sure i was going to be towed in lol... seemed ok.... went to the other side of the lake and boooooom... shuts off. (not boom as in the noise) just died out. So I opened the hood to find the spark plug off the plug. No big deal must have slipped off. the rest of the ride went smooth. (didn't seem as fast as i would have thought)



2nd run:

few days later I took it out for ride 2. This time it wouldn't fire at the dock... now I am like WTF! open the hood... and smell fuel. I see the small fuel lines from the carb to the primer cracked. SO.... left it at the dock ran down the the shop grabbed new line and installed new line in the water. FIRED RIGHT UP ran perfect again. (SO I THINK)



3rd run:

Now that it starts and runs just fine now it is time to figure is this really its max power and speed? all of a sudden it gets a surge of power and its like whoa there is more! (sorry let me back up, it has a after market tach, that wasn't calibrated right, so it was reading. 1.02 ex... i didn't have it calibrated right at this time so i had no idea the REAL RPM) so it gets a surge and hits 1.16 rpm and I am like wow there it is she woke right up..... let off the throttle a bit and got back on it.... back to 1.02.... couldn't get it to go back to the 1.16..... time to go home and search this forum... for hrs i may add....



so i do some research on rave valves ex..... they were set all the way down. and the water valve flush. left those alone for the time being. and called the company that makes the tach and figured out how to calibrate it properly.



4th run:

so now the tach running proper. go out squeeze the throttle riding around reading, 6500 rpm MAX. wide open. here is the part that is killing me. if i stop dead stop, and wide open out of the hole it will go up to 6800 to 6900 rpm and it will stay there as long as i hold that throttle the THING FLYS! soon as you back off the throttle at all and re squeeze ..... right back to 6500 max, only way to hit that 68 69 again is to come to a stop and WOT out of the hole... WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON!!! So i stop shut it off and tried putting the rave valves FLUSH and turning in the water valve a bit. thinking.... maybe the rave valves needed more of a LOAD of pressure (from a dead stop) to get them open with them being turned all the way in.... try it again... same thing. only from a dead stop WOT will it get to its peak RPM.



I asked a shop and all they want me to do is pay them a million dollars to tell me that it needs everything under the sun before its fixed. NOT A CHANCE! Someone said wear ring.... I don't know allot about this stuff but from my understanding a bad wear ring would be the exact opposite of what my issue is no? It would rev higher and not go faster. Like a slipping clutch?





The plugs seem to have nice light chocolate color burn after a good run. I am running good injection oil. I am truly lost.





SO THERE IS ALL MY dirt right out on the table lol. I am excited to be back in the water, and on the forums where there is more knowledge then anyone person can handle. I hope to be able to give back to the community just like i hope it is able to do to me. Make some new friends and learn some new tricks!



Here are a few pics (hope the load right) I can include more of other stuff on the ski if you want



