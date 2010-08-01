|
|
-
I dream skis
Group BUY seadoo Spark 110 tunes
Anyone interested in a group buy 110 tuning? I can tune 60 or 90 to 110, or 120E85.... if you have a 60hp you will need to send cluster and ecm. if you already have a 90hp, you will need to send just ecm. I pay return shipping. U.S. residence only. Group buy of 10 or more pre-paid $199/ea! 15 or more $189/ea 20 or more $169ea! I use Nprotune tuning. I can also include 260 and 300 seadoo's in the mix as part of the group pricing.. Quick 1 day turn around time (I tune the same day I recieve ECM and ship the same or next day back). Normal tuning price for just 1 is $299... Coming April, I will also have demo days,give aways, and spark accesories (complete mag pumps coming mid march)..
dealerprotune.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules