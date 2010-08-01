Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Group BUY seadoo Spark 110 tunes #1 I dream skis Join Date Jun 2006 Location Ft.Worth, Texas Age 45 Posts 752 Group BUY seadoo Spark 110 tunes Anyone interested in a group buy 110 tuning? I can tune 60 or 90 to 110, or 120E85.... if you have a 60hp you will need to send cluster and ecm. if you already have a 90hp, you will need to send just ecm. I pay return shipping. U.S. residence only. Group buy of 10 or more pre-paid $199/ea! 15 or more $189/ea 20 or more $169ea! I use Nprotune tuning. I can also include 260 and 300 seadoo's in the mix as part of the group pricing.. Quick 1 day turn around time (I tune the same day I recieve ECM and ship the same or next day back). Normal tuning price for just 1 is $299... Coming April, I will also have demo days,give aways, and spark accesories (complete mag pumps coming mid march)..

dealerprotune.jpg Krenn Power Sports

707 North Fwy. Ste. 107



Krennpowersports@gmail.com

Ft.Worth,Tx 76102 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules