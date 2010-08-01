Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha GP1200 Motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Feb 2010 Location Corona Age 38 Posts 57 Yamaha GP1200 Motor Yamaha GP1200 motor in great condition for sale! Complete with electronics and includes an ADA head and VForce reeds. Motor runs strong. Perfect for your triple standup or blaster conversion! Get it while it lasts! $2000, located in southern California but will ship if needed. Daniel (909)268-8434.

