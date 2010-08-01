pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 02:25 PM #1
    90js5500
    90js5500 is offline
    PWCToday Regular 90js5500's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Rochester new york
    Posts
    59

    61x 0 0 CYLINDER AND PRO-X TOP END

    701 61x 0 0 casting Pulled from running motor, bored 1.0mm over. Approximately 25 HRS on Pro-X top end and bore all in great running condition. Asking $325.00 shipped in Con. US
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 