|
|
-
Pump disassembly
Ok, I've read a bunch on removing jet pump bearings and seals but not clear, after the impeller is off, I'm guessing the shaft is pressed out or can I use a block of wood and hammer. Would be great if there was a real good video on the Aquatrax F12X jet pump rebuild. I also read up in the service manual too.
Banjomaniac
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules