Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Waveraider 1100 rear exhaust? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 26 Waveraider 1100 rear exhaust? Did a raider 1100 rear exhaust kit exist? I found one on ebay says its a riva part but it looks pretty banged up and it only has the rear exhaust portion and the block off plate. Is this all that exists in this kit? Like I said does this actually even exist? #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 26 Re: Waveraider 1100 rear exhaust? IMG_1867.JPGIMG_1867.JPGlooks like that don't know if it's actually a riva part or not or if it's even complete Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules