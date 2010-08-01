Thread: JS 440/550 Ebox

|
|
-
I dream skis
JS 440/550 Ebox
Need 2 working eboxes.
Please let me know what you have!
-
Frequent Poster
Re: JS 440/550 Ebox
Plenty of them , also 1 reed box left here one in idaho
-
I dream skis
-
Frequent Poster
Re: JS 440/550 Ebox
For two ,pretested , gauranteed , shipped , $ 90 ea , total 180$ , not reed boxes , 440-550 piston port boxes
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules