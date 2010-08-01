pxctoday

Thread: JS 440/550 Ebox

  Today, 12:00 PM #1
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    JS 440/550 Ebox

    Need 2 working eboxes.
    Please let me know what you have!
  Today, 12:25 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing's Avatar
    Re: JS 440/550 Ebox

    Plenty of them , also 1 reed box left here one in idaho
  Today, 12:55 PM #3
    Ski_Wizard
    Ski_Wizard's Avatar
    Re: JS 440/550 Ebox

    How much?
  Today, 01:46 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing's Avatar
    Re: JS 440/550 Ebox

    For two ,pretested , gauranteed , shipped , $ 90 ea , total 180$ , not reed boxes , 440-550 piston port boxes
