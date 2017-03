Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: waveraider 1100 part out #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 408 waveraider 1100 part out i'm getting ready to part the whole ski. hull parts not available but any motor/pump/electronic is. just shoot me a message with an offer. hoping to have it torn down by wed next week.



motor was run out of oil. i do not know the extent of the damage yet. Last edited by deftones1868; Today at 09:05 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules