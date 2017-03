Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 94 waveraider parts + wsm pump housing like new #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 408 94 waveraider parts + wsm pump housing like new wsm pump housing fits 700,1100, and 1200 waveraiders/waveventures/waverunners $150 shipped includes full pump out of a 701 waveraider. this has the removable wear ring. great upgrade



raider 701

midshaft $60

gauge cluster needs repair but still functioning $40

motor mounts $35



ill have the hull for a few more days anything you may need ask. monday/tues it'll go to the landfill. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2013 Location Graham, washington Age 34 Posts 344 Re: 94 waveraider parts + wsm pump housing like new Ya cut me out the pump section of the hull 86 js550/650 conversion in progress



300sx 650 conversion westcoast head 28cc domes, sbn 44 coffman exhaust & waterbox, 650 pump w/skat trak 15, scoop grate, mariner ride plate



92 x2

& a turboed suby swapped vw beetle #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Feb 2011 Location cleveland Age 31 Posts 408 Re: 94 waveraider parts + wsm pump housing like new sorry, if you were local i'd say come get the whole thing but i'm not gonna cut it up. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 40 Posts 4,036 Re: 94 waveraider parts + wsm pump housing like new If the pump housing fits 701 Raider, it WON'T fit 1100 or 1200 machines. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

