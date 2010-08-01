Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Waterdawgkustomz #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2016 Location JACKSONVILLE NC 28540 Posts 54 Waterdawgkustomz Wanted to let everyone know my experience with these guys. Order some hull extensions and the USPS did a number on the box. I sent Jeff an email with pics . He gave me a call and went above and beyond offering to send me a new set. Second set arrived in perfect shape, I appreciated the service given and the quality of the product. My thanks to Jeff for handling this ! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Aust the Boss Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

