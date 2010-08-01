|
Waterdawgkustomz
Wanted to let everyone know my experience with these guys. Order some hull extensions and the USPS did a number on the box. I sent Jeff an email with pics . He gave me a call and went above and beyond offering to send me a new set. Second set arrived in perfect shape, I appreciated the service given and the quality of the product. My thanks to Jeff for handling this !
