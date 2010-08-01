|
Vintage Latch Lock Kit
New in box. Vintage yamaha latch lock kit. Cool old part. No idea what it fits? But maybe one of you Yamaha guys want it?
$25 plus shipping.
Ryan1488577239846657368807.jpg1488577225746-346598820.jpg14885772116741210359459.jpg14885771892291238410061.jpg
That's really cool. From the diagram, this was made for a waveblaster. I never knew they made a lock for a waveblaster seat and hood.
