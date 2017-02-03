|
750 Dual Carbs , 750 Factory Pipe chamber and downpipe. Kawi to Yami conversion w/ADA
I've got a very nice set of dual carbs I had running on my 750 sx. $185 Shipped
2017-03-03 12.38.05.jpg2017-03-03 12.38.25.jpg2017-03-03 12.38.28.jpg
750 Factory Pipe chamber and downpipe along with new 4" coupler. Comes with 4 bolts too $325 shipped
2017-03-03 12.44.08.jpg
Kawasaki to Yamaha conversion plate and ADA coupling. This will allow you to mount a 701 Yamaha engine on the baseplate, use the Kawasaki engine mounts, get the appropriate spacing and utilize the ADA coupler with the Kawasaki dampener to the Kawasaki driveshaft. Pretty slick setup. $200 shipped.
2017-02-03 14.05.06.jpg2017-03-03 12.48.40.jpg2017-03-03 12.59.52.jpg
I decided to switch directions in my project and it's all for sale.
I also will have a 62T engine with electronics for sale soon if you'd like this all together for a sweet conversion.
Ships from MN. Available for pickup.
