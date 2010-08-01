Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2 Waverunner 650's (ohio) #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,676 2 Waverunner 650's (ohio) I have 2 yamaha waverunner 650s for sale. Both are complete. Looking for best offer.



#1 - The ski is complete and ready to ride. Engine has perfect compression. Ski will clean up to be minty. Completely stock. No title.



#2 - I have not gone through this one yet. The carb linkage is broken. I have spare carbs but havent had the interest in fixing it to most likely tear it back down. I have not checked compression. No title.



Im willing to sell these complete or part them out. If parting them out id prefer to sell the short block first. I am open to reasonable and serious offers only. If you have any questions please message me



Trailer IS NOT for sale.

