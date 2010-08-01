Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: JS 440/550/550sx Goodies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2016 Location Toronto, ON Age 29 Posts 35 JS 440/550/550sx Goodies Parts for sale as the Mrs. doesn't want the living room as a jetski parts storage anymore, located in Toronto, Canada and prices are in $CAD$ obo plus postage and any customs fees are your responsibility.

Interested in trades for an OP engine cradle or OEM aluminum version, 650sx quick steer and pin, OP Chip intake, modified standard rideplate. PJS Head in photo not for sale



550sx bulkhead passthrough $26

550sx panel cover $5

Team butch rideplate $120

Westcoast finned ride plate $120

Standard intake grate $20

Westcoast deep intake grate $70

Sponsons $21

Straight bars $30

Quicksteer adapter $15

Standard bars $20

Kehin carb + rebuild kit $150

Dual 38 intake manifold 550sx $130

550sx OEM intake manifold $90

Westcoast 550pp head $SOLD

OP Vortex Flame Arrestor $80

550 Jetpower Pipe (no nuts on studs) $70

Westcoast Bulkhead Brace $240

SBN 45, adapter and bored manifold with K&N filter $200

Driveshaft coupling cover $20

Coffman halfpipe with jetpower manifold $200

550sx fuel panel and choke $40

Aluminum lightweight flywheel $200



16730367_10155022330553279_4883901747506429744_n.jpg16864202_10155022330408279_3030961586876559644_n.jpg16865052_10155022330643279_1346252647998701810_n.jpg16938729_10155022330493279_8245962378039578041_n.jpg 550sx drive shaft $40550sx bulkhead passthrough $26550sx panel cover $5Team butch rideplate $120Westcoast finned ride plate $120Standard intake grate $20Westcoast deep intake grate $70Sponsons $21Straight bars $30Quicksteer adapter $15Standard bars $20Kehin carb + rebuild kit $150Dual 38 intake manifold 550sx $130550sx OEM intake manifold $90Westcoast 550pp head $SOLDOP Vortex Flame Arrestor $80550 Jetpower Pipe (no nuts on studs) $70Westcoast Bulkhead Brace $240SBN 45, adapter and bored manifold with K&N filter $200Driveshaft coupling cover $20Coffman halfpipe with jetpower manifold $200550sx fuel panel and choke $40Aluminum lightweight flywheel $200 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules