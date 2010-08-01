|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
JS 440/550/550sx Goodies
Parts for sale as the Mrs. doesn't want the living room as a jetski parts storage anymore, located in Toronto, Canada and prices are in $CAD$ obo plus postage and any customs fees are your responsibility.
Interested in trades for an OP engine cradle or OEM aluminum version, 650sx quick steer and pin, OP Chip intake, modified standard rideplate. PJS Head in photo not for sale
550sx drive shaft $40
550sx bulkhead passthrough $26
550sx panel cover $5
Team butch rideplate $120
Westcoast finned ride plate $120
Standard intake grate $20
Westcoast deep intake grate $70
Sponsons $21
Straight bars $30
Quicksteer adapter $15
Standard bars $20
Kehin carb + rebuild kit $150
Dual 38 intake manifold 550sx $130
550sx OEM intake manifold $90
Westcoast 550pp head $SOLD
OP Vortex Flame Arrestor $80
550 Jetpower Pipe (no nuts on studs) $70
Westcoast Bulkhead Brace $240
SBN 45, adapter and bored manifold with K&N filter $200
Driveshaft coupling cover $20
Coffman halfpipe with jetpower manifold $200
550sx fuel panel and choke $40
Aluminum lightweight flywheel $200
16730367_10155022330553279_4883901747506429744_n.jpg16864202_10155022330408279_3030961586876559644_n.jpg16865052_10155022330643279_1346252647998701810_n.jpg16938729_10155022330493279_8245962378039578041_n.jpg
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules