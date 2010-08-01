pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:29 AM #1
    rnrracing512
    rnrracing512 is online now
    PWCToday Guru rnrracing512's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    MA
    Posts
    305

    Purple 3 button housing

    Purchased these from someone on here as new for $90 but it wasn't. Don't need it anymore I never used it $60 shipped image.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 07:41 AM #2
    Matt Braley
    Matt Braley is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Matt Braley's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2011
    Location
    Niceville, FL
    Age
    42
    Posts
    2,854

    Re: Purple 3 button housing

    I thought it was new and when I look at those pics it still has me fooled. I offered you a full refund silly.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:23 AM #3
    rnrracing512
    rnrracing512 is online now
    PWCToday Guru rnrracing512's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2008
    Location
    MA
    Posts
    305

    Re: Purple 3 button housing

    I know just letting people know it's been used a little. Im ok with it
    Last edited by rnrracing512; Today at 08:23 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. critracer

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 