Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: New guy needs help. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Feb 2017 Location Brampton Age 36 Posts 1 New guy needs help. Hey everyone.



I picked up a 95 speedster and it runs great but my left engine throttle handle needs to be pushed further then the right to keep the rims the same. I believe the cable need to be adjusted.



How ow do I adjust the the throttle cable.?



any help would be great. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 4 guests) don37725 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules