  Today, 01:08 AM
    Toomerud
    Join Date
    Jan 2017
    Location
    Ohio
    Age
    24
    Posts
    2

    JS550 Carb Issues...

    Picked up a 1988 550 couple months back finally just got it all back together . Went to start it up and it fire over and runs but anytime you touch the throttle it just pegs itself wide open. And you have to flip choke down to kill it. It did sit for 2 years before I picked it up. Think it needs a carb rebuild? Thanks ahead of time!! Some pictures below of the restore!!
  Today, 01:44 AM
    JonnyX2
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    53
    Posts
    29,533

    Re: JS550 Carb Issues...

    Sounds like the motor has an airleak and you are experiencing a lean runaway. Likely culprits are carb/intake gaskets and crank seals but could be other places too.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
  Today, 01:52 AM
    x2crew
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    171

    Re: JS550 Carb Issues...

    If you still have the stock filter in place check to make sure it is not clogged. It may look fine but still not flow gas through it. I would also verify the carb is in correct working order. Some actual pics of your engine and setup may help someone see a possible issue. Sometimes it is the easy stuff that gets overlooked.
