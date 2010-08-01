Picked up a 1988 550 couple months back finally just got it all back together . Went to start it up and it fire over and runs but anytime you touch the throttle it just pegs itself wide open. And you have to flip choke down to kill it. It did sit for 2 years before I picked it up. Think it needs a carb rebuild? Thanks ahead of time!! Some pictures below of the restore!!
Re: JS550 Carb Issues...
Sounds like the motor has an airleak and you are experiencing a lean runaway. Likely culprits are carb/intake gaskets and crank seals but could be other places too.
If you still have the stock filter in place check to make sure it is not clogged. It may look fine but still not flow gas through it. I would also verify the carb is in correct working order. Some actual pics of your engine and setup may help someone see a possible issue. Sometimes it is the easy stuff that gets overlooked.