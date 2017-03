Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: STX/ZXI 1100 Timing #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2003 Location Arizona Posts 33 STX/ZXI 1100 Timing Hi guys, I am looking for the actual timing curves for the OEM STX/ZXI 1100 igniter. I can't seem to find anything searching the WEB. Does anyone have a picture or chart of the OEM timing? I'm curious how it compares to ADVENT or other Aftermarket Ignitions.



