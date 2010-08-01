|
WTB: 650 Factory pipe
As title says, looking for a 650 Factory Pipe with or without manifold. Some clearancing on pipe okay also. Let me know what you have. Thanks
Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe
What is your price range and location?
Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe
Located in Idaho. Price depends on manifold or not. $250 to $400.
Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe
Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe
Ok Most FPP 650 exhausts go for quite a bit without mani. You are going to be into a Westcoast or Coffman's for that price range. Which they are not bad at all exhaust systems. If you didn't know what was under the hood you would be hard pressed to decide which pipe was what. Despite what the masses claim.
Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe
Weird. I've seen them go for 300-450 lately on here. Looking for a Factory Pipe to get as much bottom end out of a conversion ski. From what I've read the Wc and Coffmans are more mid to high?
