pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 6 of 6
  1. Yesterday, 09:55 PM #1
    zanesimmons
    zanesimmons is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    US
    Posts
    21

    WTB: 650 Factory pipe

    As title says, looking for a 650 Factory Pipe with or without manifold. Some clearancing on pipe okay also. Let me know what you have. Thanks

    Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 11:19 PM #2
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    168

    Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe

    What is your price range and location?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 11:24 PM #3
    zanesimmons
    zanesimmons is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    US
    Posts
    21

    Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe

    Located in Idaho. Price depends on manifold or not. $250 to $400.

    Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #4
    AC 46
    AC 46 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home AC 46's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    SE CT
    Posts
    7,813

    Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe

    Have the chamber
    R.I.P. Super Sic
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 11:56 PM #5
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    168

    Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe

    Ok Most FPP 650 exhausts go for quite a bit without mani. You are going to be into a Westcoast or Coffman's for that price range. Which they are not bad at all exhaust systems. If you didn't know what was under the hood you would be hard pressed to decide which pipe was what. Despite what the masses claim.
    Last edited by x2crew; Yesterday at 11:58 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 12:07 AM #6
    zanesimmons
    zanesimmons is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    US
    Posts
    21

    Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe

    Weird. I've seen them go for 300-450 lately on here. Looking for a Factory Pipe to get as much bottom end out of a conversion ski. From what I've read the Wc and Coffmans are more mid to high?

    Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests)

  1. x2crew,
  2. zanesimmons

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 