Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WTB: 650 Factory pipe #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location US Posts 21 WTB: 650 Factory pipe As title says, looking for a 650 Factory Pipe with or without manifold. Some clearancing on pipe okay also. Let me know what you have. Thanks



Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 168 Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe What is your price range and location? #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location US Posts 21 Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe Located in Idaho. Price depends on manifold or not. $250 to $400.



Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location SE CT Posts 7,813 Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe Have the chamber R.I.P. Super Sic R.I.P. Super Sic #5 Frequent Poster Join Date Nov 2016 Location The Pond Posts 168 Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe Ok Most FPP 650 exhausts go for quite a bit without mani. You are going to be into a Westcoast or Coffman's for that price range. Which they are not bad at all exhaust systems. If you didn't know what was under the hood you would be hard pressed to decide which pipe was what. Despite what the masses claim. Last edited by x2crew; Yesterday at 11:58 PM . #6 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location US Posts 21 Re: WTB: 650 Factory pipe Weird. I've seen them go for 300-450 lately on here. Looking for a Factory Pipe to get as much bottom end out of a conversion ski. From what I've read the Wc and Coffmans are more mid to high?



Sent from my SM-G900P using Tapatalk Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 3 guests) x2crew, zanesimmons Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules