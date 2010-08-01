pxctoday

  Yesterday, 09:17 PM
    90js5500
    90js5500 is offline
    PWCToday Regular 90js5500's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Rochester new york
    Posts
    51

    Riva red for super jet

    SELLING AS SHOWN RIVA RED Super jet Pipe with Riva mounting bracket and hardware, makes great power but won't work for my current build , Asking $425.00 shipped























    rrp,riva, bpipe, power factor, rickter,tpe,dasa
  Yesterday, 09:48 PM
    x2crew
    x2crew is online now
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Nov 2016
    Location
    The Pond
    Posts
    168

    Re: Riva red for super jet

    Works killer if you turn some rpms with it. What ski did you run it on? Nice setup with the mount!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
