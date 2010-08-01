|
Hi everyone, I was wondering if the best combo in a waveblaster 1 is 62t cases and 61x cylinders? Is this true? Also will this even fit in a blaster 1? Thank you!
Any 61x or 62t is a direct bolt in. Cant go wrong with either.
