  1. Yesterday, 09:12 PM #1
    bendaggs
    engines in a blaster 1

    Hi everyone, I was wondering if the best combo in a waveblaster 1 is 62t cases and 61x cylinders? Is this true? Also will this even fit in a blaster 1? Thank you!
  2. Yesterday, 09:15 PM #2
    spitz15
    Re: engines in a blaster 1

    Any 61x or 62t is a direct bolt in. Cant go wrong with either.
    Im addicted...
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

