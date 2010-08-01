Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: engines in a blaster 1 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2016 Location Massachusetts Posts 23 engines in a blaster 1 Hi everyone, I was wondering if the best combo in a waveblaster 1 is 62t cases and 61x cylinders? Is this true? Also will this even fit in a blaster 1? Thank you! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,674 Re: engines in a blaster 1 Any 61x or 62t is a direct bolt in. Cant go wrong with either. Im addicted... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) HX RACER Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

