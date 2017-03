Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: '95 Monte Carlo questions #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2005 Location Baldwin Kansas Age 28 Posts 583 '95 Monte Carlo questions Hey guys,



I'm working on a 1995 Monte Carlo for a friend and have not been able to get it to start without pouring gas down the carb. When I crank on it the carb is sucking fuel through the filter. So I know it's getting fuel. Apparently this is a replacement carb. From what I have been able to find I do not think it is correct.



Can anybody tell me if its a 640 or 770 and what carb and jetting it should have?



Thanks

image.jpeg (1.38 MB, 1 views) image.jpeg (1.30 MB, 1 views)

