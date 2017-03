Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: Vintage , rowdy rooster #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 274 Vintage , rowdy rooster image.jpg

Clean , functioning correct , problem free 300-550 rowdy rooster , total vintage part , no cracks or riggin , original condition , 80$

So cool but what does it do?

1989 x2

1990 650sx (sold)

94 sea couch

wavejammer (giraffe ski)

Damn, Bionic has all of the cool shiz!!! Fit a 300sx? I love these things! The ones I remember had a cable and lever? Does this one work automatic? PM sent.

ROGO had lever one , this is first desighn , you flip the lock lever in back and drops ramp to shoot rooster tail , I have two of these

