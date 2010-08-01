|
WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor
Looking for a clean FW use 750. Don't need carbs, intake, or pipe. I'm open to stock or modified.
Re: WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor
Got a beautiful 92 small pin , std bore , no designation code complete long block , all fresh kawi parts , it's the 43 mm power port cylinder
Re: WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor
