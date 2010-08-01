Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 771 WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor Looking for a clean FW use 750. Don't need carbs, intake, or pipe. I'm open to stock or modified. #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 274 Re: WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor Got a beautiful 92 small pin , std bore , no designation code complete long block , all fresh kawi parts , it's the 43 mm power port cylinder #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 771 Re: WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor PM me a price bud. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Alter Ego Trip Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

