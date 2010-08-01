pxctoday

  Today, 08:35 PM #1
    Alter Ego Trip
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    771

    WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor

    Looking for a clean FW use 750. Don't need carbs, intake, or pipe. I'm open to stock or modified.
  Today, 08:52 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    274

    Re: WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor

    Got a beautiful 92 small pin , std bore , no designation code complete long block , all fresh kawi parts , it's the 43 mm power port cylinder
  Today, 09:03 PM #3
    Alter Ego Trip
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    771

    Re: WTB: unmarked/#20 SP 750 motor

    PM me a price bud.
