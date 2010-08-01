pxctoday

  1. Today, 06:10 PM #1
    kchip
    Jul 2015
    SML
    9

    550SX Drive Shaft

    I have a 1990 Kawasaki 550sx that i pulled the motor on because it had 3 broken motor mounts and it ended up snapping the couplers and bending the drive shaft. Anyone have the dimensions on the 550SX driveshaft? I understand its different than the JS models. Or do other Kawasaki models have compatible drive shaft. If I cant find a drive shaft I will probably end up parting it out
  2. Today, 07:03 PM #2
    mmcahow
    Jul 2011
    minnesota
    1,064

    Re: 550SX Drive Shaft

    I got one! Pm'd
