550SX Drive Shaft

I have a 1990 Kawasaki 550sx that i pulled the motor on because it had 3 broken motor mounts and it ended up snapping the couplers and bending the drive shaft. Anyone have the dimensions on the 550SX driveshaft? I understand its different than the JS models. Or do other Kawasaki models have compatible drive shaft. If I cant find a drive shaft I will probably end up parting it out

I got one! Pm'd

