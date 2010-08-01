|
|
-
550SX Drive Shaft
I have a 1990 Kawasaki 550sx that i pulled the motor on because it had 3 broken motor mounts and it ended up snapping the couplers and bending the drive shaft. Anyone have the dimensions on the 550SX driveshaft? I understand its different than the JS models. Or do other Kawasaki models have compatible drive shaft. If I cant find a drive shaft I will probably end up parting it out
-
resident guru
Last edited by mmcahow; Today at 07:04 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules