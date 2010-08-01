Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride - April 1, 2017. Reading, PA #1 resident guru Join Date Dec 2009 Location Pottsville, PA Age 45 Posts 850 Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride - April 1, 2017. Reading, PA 2017 Annual Blue Marsh April "FOOLS" Ride on Saturday, April 1st, 2017.



Prizes for every age group (even if you're still in a walker)



Freshwater & "HomeMade" Waves



WaveDaze is the following week so here's your chance to set up your ski after working on it all winter!



This should be the Biggest April "FOOLS" Ride EVER!!! It's probably going to be bigger than the Daytona Freeride! Sponsors are begging us to let them donate!!!!



Rain Date is Sunday, April 2nd, 2017







