  Today, 02:41 PM #1
    Alter Ego Trip
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    768

    X2 build starting q's

    I've really wanted another X2 but they are rare as hens teeth in my area and when they do come up for sale they bring stupid money. Who'd have thought lol. Well I finally found a minty 95 that I was originally going to put an 800 in it but due to paying more than I was hoping, I'm starting to lean towards a SP 750 due to the much lower cost. I just don't want to have buyers remorse by going this route. I believe in do it once, do it right; but I also understand diminishing return on investment. I'm currently running a fully built X4 1100 so the power is addicting. This will be mainly used for wake jumping though so the 1100 is out.

    Is the 800 worth the extra investment over the 750 if it's not a race machine? They will both be piped out of the box, with port work next winter. The 750 is a g less out of the gate which will pay for a lot of extra mods. I'm trying to keep this build at 4k total and not fall completely down the rabbit hole like I did on my 1100 build.
  Today, 03:16 PM #2
    still standin
    Join Date
    Jul 2009
    Location
    michigan, KZOO
    Age
    25
    Posts
    1,102

    Re: X2 build starting q's

    You could just bore the 750 to 82MM and boom you've got an 800. Personally Id save the bores, a ported SP 750 with a good pipe and carbs should be a hell od a wake jumping machine.
  Today, 03:31 PM #3
    gabagool984
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    217

    Re: X2 build starting q's

    I've almost killed myself jumping wakes with a #20 SP750, 190lb stock head and a single SBN 46.

    The bottom end is insane.


  Today, 04:31 PM #4
    Alter Ego Trip
    I dream skis
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    MT
    Posts
    768

    Re: X2 build starting q's

    That makes me feel better.

    If going with a 750 it will be an unmarked/#20 SP with 180psi, lightened fw, pipe, and single Novi 48.
  Today, 04:42 PM #5
    gabagool984
    Join Date
    Feb 2015
    Location
    Hollywood, FL
    Posts
    217

    Re: X2 build starting q's

    Quote Originally Posted by Alter Ego Trip View Post
    That makes me feel better.

    If going with a 750 it will be an unmarked/#20 SP with 180psi, lightened fw, pipe, and single Novi 48.
    You shouldn't have an issue getting a bunch of "OH SH*T!!!" moments w that setup lol


