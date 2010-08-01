Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: X2 build starting q's #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2015 Location MT Posts 768 X2 build starting q's I've really wanted another X2 but they are rare as hens teeth in my area and when they do come up for sale they bring stupid money. Who'd have thought lol. Well I finally found a minty 95 that I was originally going to put an 800 in it but due to paying more than I was hoping, I'm starting to lean towards a SP 750 due to the much lower cost. I just don't want to have buyers remorse by going this route. I believe in do it once, do it right; but I also understand diminishing return on investment. I'm currently running a fully built X4 1100 so the power is addicting. This will be mainly used for wake jumping though so the 1100 is out.



You could just bore the 750 to 82MM and boom you've got an 800. Personally Id save the bores, a ported SP 750 with a good pipe and carbs should be a hell od a wake jumping machine.

-92 550sx/650 conversion

-94 750sx modded

I've almost killed myself jumping wakes with a #20 SP750, 190lb stock head and a single SBN 46.



The bottom end is insane.





That makes me feel better.



If going with a 750 it will be an unmarked/#20 SP with 180psi, lightened fw, pipe, and single Novi 48.



If going with a 750 it will be an unmarked/#20 SP with 180psi, lightened fw, pipe, and single Novi 48.





