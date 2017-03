Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1984 JS550 Engine #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Williamsport PA Age 36 Posts 92 1984 JS550 Engine For Sale 1984 JS550 Engine, removed from non-running ski to do 650 conversion. Engine will need completely going over. I have no idea of compression, what the previous owner tried to do, or what it could take to get running. Good project for someone to rebuild? Value? Make reasonable offers, buyer pays shipping.

IMG_1139.JPGIMG_1140.JPGIMG_1141.JPGIMG_1138.JPG 2015 Superjet, Riva Tri-Loader Intake Grate, Slippery 0* Bars and finger throttle, ODI Black eXtreme grips



2015 Yamaha V1



2016 Triton LTCW II w/ X Package trailer



SOLD 1984 js550 with 650 conversion. sbn 44 carb, PJS intake manifold, head, full exhaust, SuperTrapp Liquidator, Billet Finger Throttle. Top Loader intake grate, Ride Plate. Westcoast oversized tank, Rule 500 bilge, JRE Conversion Plate, Billet couplers, sub plate, quick steer, Zero degree bars with ODI lock on grips.

