Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: WTB Ocean Pro steering nozzle for Yamaha Superjet #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2010 Location Michigan Age 53 Posts 3,974 WTB Ocean Pro steering nozzle for Yamaha Superjet Looking to purchase an Ocean Pro steering nozzle for my 1996 Superjet project ski. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Mar 2003 Location Shiocton, Wisconsin Age 39 Posts 365 Re: WTB Ocean Pro steering nozzle for Yamaha Superjet There is one on eBay for $150 OBO right now.

It's not mine, I just found it will searching eBay

A few days ago. 2001 Superjet; R&D, Blowsion, UMI, Riva, Wetwolf, Ocean Pro.



1987 650sx: Mariner, UMI, Neo Designes, R&D, Jetsports, Renthal, Hydro-Turf, Skat-Trak, Reworked stock pipe, 40mm carb, Wetwolf F/S cone.



1986 JS300; lots of mods, fast for a 300...I think



be careful, cause the bushings tend to waller out the mounting holes, its usually the reason they get put on ebay

Originally Posted by SOMDBlaster
be careful, cause the bushings tend to waller out the mounting holes, its usually the reason they get put on ebay

