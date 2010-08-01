|
Honda Jetski ECU
Hey I am looking for someone who has a broken Honda jetski ecu. Below are a list of things I would like to accomplish.
I know these ecu's have a problem with the code 25 knock sensor. I'll like to strip a couple of these down and troubleshoot this issue and hopefully find a solution and option.
- How common is this problem?
- What year/model are affected?
- What ecu part number has this problem?
- Have any been repaired?
- Does the dealer offer a fix for this issue?
Next I want to look into a process to Remap the ecu giving the user the ability to change the firmware to modify the tune. I have access to the proprietary programming protocols for the processor installed inside the ecu but I need a way to extract the firmware. I designed and develop programming hardware to read and write to the ecu but the firmware is locked so the data I read is invalid. I know the older ecu's communicate on a K-line bus and the newer ones should be on CANbus.
- Does the dealer offer any updates for this ecu?
- Has anyone taken there ski to have the dealer reprogram the ecu for recalls?
- Is a tune offered publicly and is it proven to work?
- Any end user options available besides using a standalone or piggyback?
Please I am looking for creditable information and for someone with great experience with the Honda ski's
I'm a lone developer that just got bored and would like to invest some time into this market. I am located in South Florida
If anyone can donate a broken ecu for experimental purposes that would be great.
Please let me know
Thanks
