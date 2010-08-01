Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: skat trak 145 mag pump #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2002 Location florida Age 45 Posts 466 skat trak 145 mag pump stainless skat trak 145 c 83 14 vein set back. dual cooling. medium tail cone. 16/23 swirl prop. nozzle kit with pulley style trim and cable exit nozzle rings 83,84,85mm. steering nozzle 88mm over 3000$ new less then 10 hours on it. 2000.00$$$ call or text me for info and pics 863-606-4430 james in FL Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

