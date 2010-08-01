stainless skat trak 145 c 83 14 vein set back. dual cooling. medium tail cone. 16/23 swirl prop. nozzle kit with pulley style trim and cable exit nozzle rings 83,84,85mm. steering nozzle 88mm over 3000$ new less then 10 hours on it. 2000.00$$$ call or text me for info and pics 863-606-4430 james in FL