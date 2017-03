Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1995 seadoo xp won't charge #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Dec 2012 Location windsor, ontario Age 34 Posts 146 1995 seadoo xp won't charge I picked up this machine as a basket case rebuilt the motor got it all back together runs great except it won't charge. I've replaced the stator with 3 different ones that I had around the shop. I've put in 2 used regulators and finally put in a new one. I've changed flywheels and still nothing. Has anyone else ever run I to this or any advice would be great.



Thanks in advance #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,324 Re: 1995 seadoo xp won't charge Blown fuse on MPEM ?? Some people say "I have a short temper"



