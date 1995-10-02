Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location tampa Posts 22 WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2 Just wanted to put out there that I am willing to pay TOP dollar for a 100% stock mint X2. Please PM me if you know of one that's available. Thanks! #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2014 Location tampa Posts 48 Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2 I might know of one I'll send you a pm #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2014 Location Waaaaaaaaa!shington Age 27 Posts 166 Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2 There's one on Atlanta's craigslist. Gen 1.



https://atlanta.craigslist.org/atl/boa/5991860396.html



$2900

If you can wait 2 months I'll sell you one of mine when I get back to Sota

You said top dollar, stock, and mint. Here it is. So put your money where your mouth is: https://zenmarket.jp/auction.aspx?itemCode=b238001737



1984 JS440

1989 650sx

1991 X2

1992 750sx

1995 900zxi (qty 2)

1995 X2



