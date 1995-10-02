pxctoday

  Today, 07:51 PM #1
    faxon
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Location
    tampa
    Posts
    22

    WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2

    Just wanted to put out there that I am willing to pay TOP dollar for a 100% stock mint X2. Please PM me if you know of one that's available. Thanks!
  Today, 08:51 PM #2
    hawleywood
    PWCToday Newbie hawleywood's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2014
    Location
    tampa
    Posts
    48

    Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2

    I might know of one I'll send you a pm
  Today, 08:53 PM #3
    StuRat
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Waaaaaaaaa!shington
    Age
    27
    Posts
    166

    Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2

    There's one on Atlanta's craigslist. Gen 1.

    https://atlanta.craigslist.org/atl/boa/5991860396.html

    $2900
  Today, 08:54 PM #4
    StuRat
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Dec 2014
    Location
    Waaaaaaaaa!shington
    Age
    27
    Posts
    166

    Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2

    If you can wait 2 months I'll sell you one of mine when I get back to Sota
  Today, 09:05 PM #5
    linkman
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Aug 2011
    Location
    Austin, Texas, USA
    Age
    51
    Posts
    5,369

    Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2

    You said top dollar, stock, and mint. Here it is. So put your money where your mouth is: https://zenmarket.jp/auction.aspx?itemCode=b238001737
    Riding mostly Lake Austin

    1984 JS440
    1989 650sx
    1991 X2
    1992 750sx
    1995 900zxi (qty 2)
    1995 X2

    Quote Originally Posted by cujo View Post
    God intended PWC to be two strokes, as well as dirt bikes, snowmobiles, and chain saws....
  Today, 09:17 PM #6
    hawleywood
    PWCToday Newbie hawleywood's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jan 2014
    Location
    tampa
    Posts
    48

    Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2

    ^^^^^^^ what he said!!! You won't do it.
