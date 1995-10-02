|
|
WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2
Just wanted to put out there that I am willing to pay TOP dollar for a 100% stock mint X2. Please PM me if you know of one that's available. Thanks!
Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2
I might know of one I'll send you a pm
Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2
Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2
If you can wait 2 months I'll sell you one of mine when I get back to Sota
Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2
You said top dollar, stock, and mint. Here it is. So put your money where your mouth is: https://zenmarket.jp/auction.aspx?itemCode=b238001737
Re: WTB: Mint Kawasaki X2
^^^^^^^ what he said!!! You won't do it.
