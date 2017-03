Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Differences in aftermarket 650 intakes (pros or cons) #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2008 Location Mid-Michigan Posts 314 Differences in aftermarket 650 intakes (pros or cons) Wondering what the difference is between a round and oval shape on a 650 intake?



I dont think they are both for a 650. The spacing on the mounting holes are different. But if they were both for the same motor, I would use the one that is closest to the size of carb you are running. If you go larger you lose intake velocity.

-95 750SXI

These are both 650 intakes. Where the intake bolts to the engine is what I'm wondering about. I have a Jetsport intake that has round ports and a Hot Products intake that has oval ports.



Here is a Westcoast dual carb intake that also has an oval port. Is the oval port better for higher RPMs



