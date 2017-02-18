pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 07:10 PM #1
    Drake718
    Drake718 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie Drake718's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2015
    Location
    Arizona
    Age
    25
    Posts
    31

    750 parts/ goodies

    Aluminum AC racing pole good condition 270

    Factory exhaust mani 120

    Stock pump no impeller good condition one vein chipped 50


    Other stock parts let me know what you need. No motor. Have electronics. Let me know if you need anything have

    I'll have pictures of everything in a couple of hours.

    IMG_20170218_190907_167.jpg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:15 PM #2
    Keihin42
    Keihin42 is offline
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Mar 2016
    Location
    Central nj
    Posts
    51

    Re: 750 parts/ goodies

    If it's a Factory Pipe Products exhaust manifold, I would be interested in it, pending pictures.

    Thank you.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 