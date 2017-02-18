Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750 parts/ goodies #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2015 Location Arizona Age 25 Posts 31 750 parts/ goodies Aluminum AC racing pole good condition 270



Factory exhaust mani 120



Stock pump no impeller good condition one vein chipped 50





Other stock parts let me know what you need. No motor. Have electronics. Let me know if you need anything have



I'll have pictures of everything in a couple of hours.



IMG_20170218_190907_167.jpg #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 51 Re: 750 parts/ goodies If it's a Factory Pipe Products exhaust manifold, I would be interested in it, pending pictures.



