Thread: Anyone using Might Max YTX20L for your seadoos?

https://www.google.com/search?q=Migh...ENW-lvZH35rHM:



Is this the correct replacement battery? It would be for a 951 XP. CCA is 270 and the size is Length 6.88, Height 6.10, Width 3.42. Will this work? Need a spacer to fit?

The right battery is a YB16CLB



